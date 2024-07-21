Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen to miss series in Colorado due to health issues

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen will not be with the team during its series in Colorado due to health issues.

Jansen said after Sunday’s 9-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers that doctors had to “shock his heart back into rhythm” after three previous trips to Colorado.

The most recent time was 2022 when Jansen was with the Atlanta Braves. It also happened in 2012 and ’18 when he pitched for the Dodgers.

“Too many times stuff happened over there with me,” Jansen said. “It started off when I went back to Atlanta. I started having issues, and then a couple of weeks later, I went back to AFib. Just trying to avoid that right now.

“We’re trying to get to the postseason. I don’t think that’s a great time to go there and mess things up. The next thing you know, it’s going to hurt the team more.”

Jansen will travel back to Boston and be ready when the Red Sox host the Yankees in a three-game series starting Friday.

It was a tough weekend for Jansen, who returned to Dodger Stadium for only the second time since leaving Los Angeles after the 2021 season.

On Saturday, the right-hander allowed a home run to Kiké Hernández in the ninth inning that tied the game at 4-all before the Dodgers won 7-6 in 11 innings.

It was the first home run that Jansen allowed this season.

On Sunday, Jansen came in during the eighth inning despite the Red Sox trailing. He told manager Alex Cora before the game that he wanted to pitch because the bullpen would be short-handed in Colorado.

Jansen ended up allowing three runs in the eighth, including a solo shot by Jason Heyward.

“I’ve just got to turn the page and be ready for the next series,” said Jansen, who is fifth in the American League with 18 saves.

