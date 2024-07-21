Pastor Robert Jeffress vows to rebuild historic Dallas church heavily damaged by fire

DALLAS (AP) — The leader of an historic church in downtown Dallas nearly destroyed by a fire says church officials plan to rebuild the iconic structure. First Baptist Dallas senior Pastor Robert Jeffress said during a service Sunday at the downtown convention center that they plan to rebuild the sanctuary. Jeffress said insurance will cover the costs. The Victorian-style red brick church is a Texas Historic Landmark, built in 1890. No deaths or injuries were reported after the blaze broke out Friday evening. Interim Fire Chief Justin Ball said it appeared to have started in the building’s basement. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said Sunday there were no updates on the investigation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.