Karen Read back in court after murder case of Boston police officer boyfriend ended in mistrial

BOSTON (AP) — Karen Read returns to court for the first time since her murder case involving her Boston police officer boyfriend ended in a mistrial. Read was accused of ramming into John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm in January 2022. Her two-month trial ended when jurors declared they were hopelessly deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial on the fifth day of deliberations. Among the issues likely to be addressed in the Monday afternoon hearing are the jury deliberations and whether they unanimously reached a not guilty verdict on several charges.

