Dunlap becomes first player in PGA Tour history to win as an amateur and a pro in the same year

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Dunlap became the first player in PGA Tour history to win as an amateur and a professional in the same year, rallying Sunday for a two-point victory in the Barracuda Championship.

In January at The American Express in La Quinta, the 20-year-old Dunlap — then a sophomore at the University of Alabama — became the eighth amateur to win a tour event and the first in 33 years. He turned professional days later.

On Sunday at Tahoe Mountain Club in the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system, Dunlap took the lead with a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th.

Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.

Dunlap added a birdie on the par-4 17th, cutting the dogleg with a 304-yard drive and chipping to 3 feet.

Nine points behind leader Mac Meissner entering the day, Dunlap had 19 points in the bogey-free round to finish with 49. He birdied six of the first 12 holes on the tree-lined Old Greenwood course.

Vince Whaley finished second, making a 17-foot birdie putt on par-4 18th for a nine-point day.

Patrick Fishburn had 46 points, holing a 10-footer for birdie on 18 to cap a 12-point round.

Meissner was fourth at 44. He closed a five-point round with a bogey.

Taylor Pendrith and Patrick Rodgers tied for fifth at 43.

With two events left in the regular season, Dunlap jumped from 95th to 63rd. The top 70 will advance to the playoffs.

