Democrats promise ‘orderly process’ to replace Biden, where Harris is favored but questions remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden giving up his his reelection bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris makes her the prohibitive favorite to be the party’s nominee in November. But it doesn’t guarantee it. And the Democratic National Committee has yet to approve what will happen next — meaning questions about the top of the party’s tickets will persist, at least in the short term. Many top Democrats have endorsed Biden, while some favor an open primary before the party’s convention next month The Democratic National Committee plans to announce a path forward “in short order.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.