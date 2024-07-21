Britain’s Treasury chief vows to run the economy with ‘iron discipline’ amid demands for pay raises

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief says she will run the economy with “iron discipline.” But Rachel Reeves also suggested Sunday she’ll give public sector workers an above-inflation pay raise to help end a wave of strikes and strife. The Labour Party government was elected two weeks ago on promises not to hike personal taxes or increase public borrowing, It’s already is under pressure from supporters and trade unions to spend more on salaries and welfare benefits. Reeves said she would give workers a raise and “make the sums add up.” She accused the previous Conservative government of leaving economy in “a mess.” Her Conservative predecessor, Jeremy Hunt, called that claim “nonsense” and said Reeves was laying the groundwork for tax increases.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.