Pope Francis accepts the resignation of a Colombian bishop mentioned in a book on sexual abuse

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a Colombian bishop who was mentioned in a book about priests and bishops who have allegedly committed acts of sexual abuse. The Vatican said in its daily news bulletin on Saturday that the pope approved the resignation of Bishop Óscar Augusto Múnera from the apostolic vicariate of Tierra Adentro in southwest Colombia. The Vatican’s brief statement didn’t explain why the bishop had resigned from his post.

