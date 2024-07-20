New Hampshire Gov. Sununu signs bill banning transgender girls from girls’ sports

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire has signed a bill to ban transgender athletes in grades 5-12 from teams that align with their gender identity, adding the state to nearly half in the nation that adopted similar measures. The bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature would require schools to designate all teams as either girls, boys or coed, with eligibility determined based on students’ birth certificates “or other evidence.” Sununu said Friday it “ensures fairness and safety in women’s sports by maintaining integrity and competitive balance in athletic competitions.” Megan Tuttle of NEA-New Hampshire criticized Sununu for signing a bill that excludes students from athletics.

