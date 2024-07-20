Man in custody after 4 found dead in Brooklyn apartment attack, NYPD says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says that two women and two children were found dead in their Brooklyn apartment. Police on Saturday say officers responded to a 911 call late Friday night reporting an assault. They say a 56-year-old woman was found dead with stab wounds. Her grandchildren, a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were also found dead, as was the children’s mother, aged 27. The NYPD says a 24-year-old man is in custody in relation to the incident, but he was not charged Saturday morning. Police did not immediately release the man’s name or detail who reported the attack.

