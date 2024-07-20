Malaysia honors a new king in coronation marked by pomp and cannon fire

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Traditional pomp and cannon fire marked the coronation of Malaysia’s billionaire King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who pledged to govern fairly the five-year term he will serve under a unique rotating monarchy system. Sultan Ibrahim, 65, was sworn in on Jan. 31. Saturday’s coronation at the national palace formalized his role as Malaysia’s 17th king in a ceremony steeped in Malay culture and pageantry. Nine ethnic Malay state rulers take turns as Malaysia’s king for five-year terms under the world’s only such system. During the proceedings, Sultan Ibrahim kissed the Quran and was presented with a gold dagger, symbols of Islam and power. In his speech, the monarchy urged the government to improve the livelihood of the people.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.