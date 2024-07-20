Colombia’s president pushes for health and labor changes as he opens new session of congress

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro says his administration will propose legislation aimed at overhauling the nation’s health sector and will also pursue changes to labor laws. He made the comments Saturday as he inaugurated a new session of Colombia’s congress. Petro is Colombia’s first left-wing president and has pursued an ambitious set of economic changes that has include efforts to change the pension system, increase the minimum wage and redistribute land to farmers affected by Colombia’s armed conflict.

