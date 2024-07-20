Blinken points to wider pledges to support Ukraine in case US backs away under Trump

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Ukraine is on its way to being able to “stand on its own feet” militarily and more than 20 other countries have pledged to maintain their own military and financial aid to the country even if the U.S. were to withdraw its support under a different president. Blinken for the first time directly addressed the possibility that former President Donald Trump could win the November election and back away from commitments to Ukraine. Trump’s public comments have varied between criticizing the U.S.’s backing of Ukraine’s defense and supporting it.

