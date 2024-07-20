Ukrainian former lawmaker killed in suspected assassination as civilians die in Russian airstrikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian former lawmaker best known for her crusade to promote the Ukrainian language has died after being shot in the street by an unknown assailant. Ukrainian officials said an investigation was ongoing, and that the attack was being treated as an assassination. Sixty-year-old Iryna Farion initially survived the assault, but later died from her wounds in the hospital. Also Saturday, officials said at least two people were killed and three more injured after a Russian missile strike on infrastructure in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

