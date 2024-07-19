The bodies of 4 Pakistanis killed in the attack on a mosque in Oman have been returned home

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The bodies of four Pakistanis killed in an attack on a Shiite mosque in Oman this week have been repatriated and handed to their families. Relatives of the victims were present when the Pakistan International Airlines flights landed at the Islamabad and Lahore airports. The bodies were later handed to their families for burial. On Monday, gunmen had stormed a mosque in Oman’s capital that was packed with worshippers holding special prayers on the eve of the Shiite mourning festival of Ashoura. The Islamic State group claimed Monday’s attack in the first instance of the Sunni Muslim extremist group asserting responsibility for an attack in Oman. Omani police have said the three assailants were killed.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.