Former NFL star Lawrence Taylor charged with failing to update address on sex offender registry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor has been charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state’s sex offender registry. Court records show the former New York Giants linebacker turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and was released with no bail. He entered a not guilty plea. It’s the second time he’s been charged with the offence. Taylor pleaded guilty in New York in 2011 to misdemeanor sexual misconduct charges. He was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.