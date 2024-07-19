Five people survive after a helicopter crashes in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say two Australian and three Indonesian nationals have survived after a tourist helicopter crashed in Bali, due to being entangled in a kite string. Indonesia’s Transportation Minister said Friday that the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter, owned by PT. Whitesky Aviation, came down in Pecatu village in the coastal area on the Southern side of Bali. Authorities are sending a team to the crash site for further investigation. Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago nation of about 270 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents in recent years, including plane crashes and ferry sinkings.

