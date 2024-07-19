11 dead and dozens missing after a highway bridge in China crumbles in flooding and heavy storms

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese authorities say 11 people have died in the partial collapse of a highway bridge in the northwest following heavy storms and flooding. The official Xinhua News Agency said five vehicles that fell off the bridge have been recovered after the structure in Shaanxi province crumbled at around 8:40 p.m. Friday. It said rescue operations were still underway Saturday, with up to 30 people still missing. As its economy boomed over recent decades, China built a huge network of highways, high-speed railways and airports. Dramatically slower economic growth, the deterioration of poor-quality infrastructure poor supervision and a desire to cut corners by industries looking to save money have led to a steady stream of deadly industrial accidents.

