Yuma Test Center welcomes new commander

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday morning, the Yuma Test Center at the Yuma Proving Ground held a change of command ceremony.

Lieutenant Colonel Shane D. Dering relinquished command to Lieutenant Colonel Kevin A. Hicks after two years as commander of the Yuma Test Center at YPG. LTC. Dering is leaving the position one year early to be closer to his wife and newborn baby.

"My wife and I got pregnant last fall and tried to get her down here so we could be under the same roof, but it didn’t work out. So, I asked the Army to curtail for 12 months, and they approved it because you have to serve a minimum of 24 months. Luckily, Kevin was able to volunteer to come in one year early," said LTC Shane D. Dering.

His next chapter with his wife and child awaits him at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, where he will work for the Army Evaluation Command.

Meanwhile, the incoming commander, Kevin A. Hicks, comes from Texas and has moved to Yuma with his wife and four children. "I’m looking forward to jumping in with the workforce here. We have an awesome, dedicated workforce here. They are out doing dirty, dangerous work every single day. So I’m excited to get down there with them," said LTC. Hicks.

During the ceremony, a flag was passed from the outgoing commander to the incoming one, symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability. LTC. Hicks added, "I hope that I can help connect with them and champion movements that can help improve our processes, get information to our customers faster, and make our systems better."

Both lieutenant colonels are excited for the new chapters that await them.