Thousands celebrate life of former fire chief killed at Trump rally, private funeral set for Friday

FREEPORT, Pa. (AP) — Thousands of mourners paid their respects at a Pennsylvania banquet hall to the family of a former fire chief who was fatally shot during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Trump sent a note of condolence hailing Corey Comperatore as a hero. The crowd appeared to be made up of friends, neighbors and strangers who showed their appreciation for the man who officials said spent his final moments shielding his wife and daughter from gunfire at the campaign rally. Fire trucks and police vehicles filled the parking lot outside the building. Comperatore, who was 50, also worked as a project and tooling engineer. A private funeral is scheduled for Friday.

