Student protesters vow ‘complete shutdown’ in Bangladesh after days of violent protest

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Streets were quiet, people stayed home and malls kept their doors closed in Bangladesh’s capital as protesters attempted to impose a “complete shutdown” after days of violent clashes between students and police. Traffic was thin on the usually clogged streets of Bangaladeh’s capital. Offices and banks opened, but commuters complained that transport was limited. Students have been demonstrating for weeks against a quota system for government jobs they say favors allies of the ruling party, but the protests have escalated since violence broke out on the campus of Dhaka University on Monday. Six people were killed amid protests on Tuesday, leading the government to ask universities across the country to close and police to raid the main opposition party’s headquarters.

