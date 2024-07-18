Spain heats up under 1st heatwave of the year as Southern Europe swelters

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain is sweating under its first official heatwave of the year with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees C (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in a large swathe of the country. The worst-off area will be the southern Guadalquivir river basin where thermometers could reach 44C (111F). Six regions are under alerts for high temperatures. 2022 was the hottest year for Spain since it started keeping records in 1961. 2023 came in as the second hottest year. The first heat wave for last year arrived in June. Italy continues to battle with severe heat with 14 cities put under the highest level of alert of high temperatures. Hot, dry winds scorched Greece, where a prolonged heatwave was at its peak on Wednesday and Thursday.

