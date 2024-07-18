Serbian police searching for assailant who shot and killed 1 police officer and wounded another
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s Interior Minister says a police officer has been killed and another one wounded by an assailant who opened fire after being stopped by a patrol in a border town. Ivica Dacic said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the western town of Loznica, near the border with Bosnia. The patrol stopped a car with two people inside and one of them opened fire while stepping out of the vehicle. Dacic said the assailant shot one officer in the chest and the other in the shoulder. Police have launched a search for the assailant using drones and helicopters.