Seattle police officer fired over ‘vile’ comments after death of Indian woman

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer and union head has been fired over his callous remarks about the death of a graduate student from India after she was struck by another officer’s vehicle in a crosswalk. The Seattle Times reports Seattle interim police Chief Sue Rahr fired Officer Daniel Auderer on Wednesday for his comments about the January 2023 death of Jaahnavi Kandula. In doing so, Rahr followed a recommendation by the department’s watchdog agency. She wrote in a departmentwide email sent Wednesday that his actions “have brought shame on the Seattle Police Department and our entire profession, making the job of every police officer more difficult.”

