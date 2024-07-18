Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Chile near Argentine border, USGS says

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 7.4 earthquake has hit northern Chile near its border with Argentina. There were no immediate reports of damage. The quake struck at at 9:51 p.m. Thursday Chilean time and had a depth of 117 kilometers, according to the USGS. Its epicenter was 28 miles southeast of San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. Chile is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific and experiences frequent earthquakes. In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 526 lives.

