Water rescues underway in Arkansas after a new wave of storms across US and Canada

YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say water rescues are underway in Arkansas after a new wave of severe storms that have pummeled a vast swath of the U.S. and Canada. High winds, tornadoes and flooding have caused damage or deaths from the Plains to New England this week. Officials say as much as 11 inches of rain fell overnight into Wednesday on parts of Marion County, Arkansas. The National Weather Service says it confirmed that 17 tornadoes struck northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana this week. That includes 11 during a single stretch of extraordinary storms Monday night.

