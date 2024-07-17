Ukraine defense chief says his nation will find battlefield solutions no matter who wins US election

ASPEN, Colorado (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister said his country will find a way to battle Russia’s invading forces even if Donald Trump wins a second term, jeopardizings vital U.S. support for its defense. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reflected the diplomatic and military difficulty facing Ukraine as Trump and running mate JD Vance gain momentum in the U.S. presidential race. Vance, an Ohio senator, has battled in Congress to block U.S. aid to Ukraine. Trump, a Republican, has said he will bring the war to an immediate end if he wins in November. Speaking remotely Wednesday to the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, Umerov said that “whatever the outcome” of the U.S. elections, “we will find solutions.”

