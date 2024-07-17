Stegosaurus fossil fetches nearly $45M, setting record for dinosaur auctions

NEW YORK (AP) — Sotheby’s says the nearly complete fossilized remains of a stegosaurus have sold for $44.6 million at a New York auction. The buyer is American and their name was not disclosed. The fossil dubbed “Apex” was auctioned Wednesday. It’s considered to be among the most complete fossil ever found. The price blew past a pre-sale estimate of $4 million to $6 million and past a prior auction record for dinosaur fossils. That record was $31.8 million for the remains of a Tyrannosaurus rex nicknamed Stan, sold in 2020. A commercial paleontologist discovered the fossil in 2022 on his property near the small town of Dinosaur, Colorado.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.