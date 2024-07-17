New Mexico governor cites ‘dangerous intersection’ of crime and homelessness, wants lawmakers to act

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is calling on lawmakers to address stubbornly high crime rates in a special session convening Thursday. Michelle Lujan Grisham is citing what she calls the “dangerous intersection” of crime and homelessness. The Democratic governor is seeking longer sentences for gun-toting felons, restrictions on panhandling and greater latitude for courts to compel treatment for mental health problems and addiction. Some leading legislators say the proposals are rushed and could backfire, and advocates for civil liberties are wary. The governor’s initiatives come as other states including California and Tennessee are embracing a more forceful approach to untreated mental illness and addiction amid concerns about crime and homelessness.

