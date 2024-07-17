Skip to Content
News

Japan’s trade deficit for first half declines as exports recover

By
Published 10:30 PM

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported it logged a trade surplus in June, the first in three months, highlighting a recovery in exports. Government data showed Thursday that for the first six months of this year, Japan’s trade deficit declined by more than half from the same period last year, to 3.23 trillion yen, or about $21 billion. The yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar has helped boost Japan’s exports in recent months. The trade surplus in June grew five-fold from a year earlier to 224 billion yen, or $1.4 billion, on rising exports of vehicles and computer chips.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content