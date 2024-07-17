Hundreds attend vigil for man killed at Trump rally in Pennsylvania before visitation Thursday

SARVER, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of people who gathered to remember the former fire chief fatally shot at a rally for former President Donald Trump have been urged to find “unity” as the area in rural Pennsylvania seeks to recover. Wednesday’s public event was the first of two organized to memorialize and celebrate Corey Comperatore’s life, with the second to happen Thursday. A sign outside Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, where the vigil for Corey Comperatore was held Wednesday, night read: “Rest in Peace Corey, Thank You For Your Service,” with the logo of his fire company. The 50-year-old died Saturday during an attempt to kill Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

