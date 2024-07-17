France’s far right leader Le Pen says country is in a ‘quagmire’ 9 days before Olympics start

PARIS (AP) — France’s far right leader Marine Le Pen says the country is “in a quagmire” after chaotic legislative elections produced a fragmented parliament. She spoke Wednesday as Paris prepares to host the Olympic Games at the end of the month. France has been on the brink of government paralysis since elections for the National Assembly earlier this month resulted in a split among three major political groupings. Le Pen blamed President Emmanuel Macron for the political chaos a day before the newly elected legislature will meet for the first time. She also accused the left of harming democracy after some of its leaders called on lawmakers to block Le Pen’s party from getting key parliament posts.

