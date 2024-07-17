European Commission didn’t provide enough information about COVID-19 vaccine deals, EU court says

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU general court says the European Commission did not allow the public enough access to information about COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreements it secured with pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic. The decision Wednesday comes a day ahead of a vote at the European Parliament at which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is seeking reelection. A group of EU lawmakers had taken legal action after the Commission refused to grant them complete access to COVID-19 vaccine contracts secured between the EU’s executive arm and manufacturers.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.