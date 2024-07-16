Welsh leader Vaughan Gething resigns after allies desert him over campaign donation scandal

LONDON (AP) — The leader of the Welsh government says he will resign amid a campaign donation scandal. First Minister Vaughan Gething said Tuesday that “I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister.” The announcement came after four members of Gething’s semiautonomous government quit, demanding he resign. Gething was chosen to lead the Welsh Labour Party in March but has faced criticism for accepting 200,000 pounds ($255,000) in donations from a recycling company whose owner had been found guilty of environmental offenses and breaching health and safety regulations.

