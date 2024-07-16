Relatives of those killed when MH17 was shot down mark 10 years since tragedy that claimed 298 lives

MEBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Relatives of passengers killed when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over Ukraine have gathered with officials at Australia’s Parliament House to mark the 10th anniversary of the tragedy that claimed 298 lives. One of those relatives said he blamed the conflict raging in eastern Ukraine a decade ago for the missile attack and that many families wanted acknowledgement that “Russia should not have been waging war.” Moscow has repeatedly denied responsibility for MH17’s destruction. and refused to hand over two Russians and a Ukrainian convicted by a Dutch court of murder. A commemoration is also planned in the Netherlands later Wednesday at a monument near Schiphol Airport, from where MH17 departed.

