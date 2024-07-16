Police shooting that leaves 1 dead near Republican National Convention angers Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say police officers have shot and killed a person in Milwaukee about five blocks outside of the Republican National Convention’s outer security perimeter. A statement from the Columbus, Ohio, Fraternal Order of Police says members of its police department were involved in the Tuesday shooting. Multiple officials say there is nothing to suggest the shooting was related to the convention itself. Milwaukee residents quickly came to the location, many angry that a police department in town because of the convention was involved in the shooting. Officers from multiple jurisdictions are in Milwaukee providing additional security for the convention that began Monday and concludes Thursday.

