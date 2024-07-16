Israeli military says it will begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men. That could rattle the government

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it will begin sending draft notices to Jewish ultra-Orthodox men on Sunday. The announcement follows a landmark Supreme Court order for young religious men to begin enlisting for military services. Under long-standing political arrangements, ultra-Orthodox men had been exempt from the draft, which is compulsory for most Jewish men. The system created widespread resentment among the general public in Israel, especially after more than nine months of war against Hamas militants in Gaza. The court ruled that the system of exemptions was discriminatory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government relies on the support of ultra-Orthodox parties that oppose changes to the system.

