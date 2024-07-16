Global music streams are up in 2024. Latin music dominates and multiple releases of same album sell

Halfway through the year and a few music trends have become very apparent. Global music streams are up, Latin music has become the fastest growing streaming genre in the United States, and physical album variants are on the rise. Luminate’s 2024 Midyear Report finds that the global music industry surpassed 1 trillion streams at the fastest pace, ever, in a calendar year. Latin music streams in the U.S. are up 15.1% from this time last year. Physical variants of albums, which are multiple releases of the same album containing different bonus tracks or featuring a different design, have steadily grown in popularity since 2020, despite concerns around environmental impact.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.