French prime minister is expected to formally resign, but stay at the head of a caretaker government

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is widely expected to formally accept the prime minister’s resignation while keeping him as the head of a caretaker government. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal offered his resignation last week after a chaotic election result left the government in limbo. Macron asked him to remain temporarily as the head of the government pending a further decision, with France about to host the Paris Olympics. The move would allow Attal to take up his seat in the National Assembly, France’s powerful lower house of government, and lead the group of Macron’s centrist allies. It would also prevent him from facing a potential no-confidence vote at parliament. The opening session of the National Assembly is scheduled on Thursday.

