Former CIA official charged with being secret agent for South Korean intelligence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a former CIA employee and senior official at the National Security Council has been charged with serving as a secret agent for South Korea’s intelligence service. Sue Mi Terry accepted luxury goods, including fancy handbags, and expensive dinners at sushi restaurants in exchange for advocating South Korean government positions during media appearances, sharing nonpublic information with intelligence officers and facilitating meetings between U.S. and South Korean government officials. That’s according to an indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan.

