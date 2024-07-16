Final major for men at British Open as LPGA heads home to Ohio

Royal and Ancient Golf Club

BRITISH OPEN

Site: Troon, Scotland.

Course: Royal Troon GC. Yardage: 7,385. Par: 71.

Prize money: $17 million. Winner’s share: $3.1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock); 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (USA Network); 3-4:15 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 5-7 a.m. (USA Network); 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4-7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Brian Harman.

Last year: Harman won his first major by building a five-shot lead and closing with a 1-under 70 at Royal Liverpool for a six-shot victory. Harman never trailed over his final 51 holes.

Notes: The British Open returns to Royal Troon for the 10th time. The last time was in 2016 when Henrik Stenson outdueled Phil Mickelson and set a record score of 264 for all the major championships. … Six different Americans have won the last six majors dating to Jon Rahm in the 2023 Masters. … Rahm has yet to win anywhere in the world since that Masters. He joined LIV Golf at the end of last year. … Scottie Scheffler will try to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the British Open as the world No. 1. … Woods is playing Royal Troon for the first time since 2004. He has missed the cut in his last two majors. … Arthur Havers in 1923 is the only British player to win the claret jug at Troon. … Rory McIlroy has gone 10 years without winning a major. He missed a 30-inch putt at Pinehurst No. 2 and lost the U.S. Open by one shot. … Royal Troon features the longest (623 yards) and shortest (123 yards) holes on the current British Open rotation.

Next year: Royal Portrush.

Online: https://www.theopen.com/

___

PGA Tour

BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Truckee, California.

Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood). Yardage: 7,480. Par: 71.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Akshay Bhatia.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Robert MacIntyre won the Scottish Open and Harry Hall won the ISCO Championship.

Notes: This is the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. An eagle is five points, a birdie is two points, a par is worth nothing, a bogey is -1 and a double bogey is -3. … While the tournament is not co-sanctioned with the European tour, the field includes a category for European tour players. Richard Mansell was planning to play until he shot 61 and qualified for the British Open. … The winner gets into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the PGA Championship but not the Masters. … Billy Horschel is the only player this year to win an opposite-field event while ranked inside the top 100 in the world. He was No. 84 when he won in Puerto Rico. … The tournament dates to 1999. It switched over to the Stableford scoring in 2012. … Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa won his first PGA Tour event at the Barracuda Championship in 2019.

Next week: 3M Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

DANA OPEN FOR CHILDREN

Site: Sylvania, Ohio.

Course: Highland Meadow GC. Yardage: 6,555. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Linn Grant.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Ayaka Furue won the Evian Championship.

Notes: Ayaka Furue gave Japan two majors in the same season when she won the Evian Championship last week. Yuka Saso won the U.S. Women’s Open. … Furue was the third Japanese player in the last five years to win a major. … The tournament comes one week after the LPGA held a major in France. Top LPGA players head back to France in four weeks for the Olympics. … None of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking is playing in Ohio. Xiyu “Janet” Lin from China is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15. … Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia tied for fourth in the Dana Open last year. That was her best LPGA finish until she was a runner-up last week at the Evian Championship. … Furue now leads the Annika Major Award standings for best finishes in the majors. She tied for sixth in the U.S. Women’s Open. None of the other major champions has a top 10 in another major.

Next week: CPKC Women’s Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

Korn Ferry Tour

PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Springfield, Missouri.

Course: Highland Springs CC. Yardage: 7,115. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Pierceson Coody.

Last week: Cristobal Del Solar of Chile won The Ascendant.

Points leaders: Steven Fisk.

Next week: NV5 Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

___

European Tour

Last week: Robert MacIntyre won the Scottish Open.

Next tournament: Czech Masters on Aug. 15-18.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Ernie Els won the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Next week: Senior British Open.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

LIV Golf League

Last week: Sergio Garcia won LIV Golf Andalucía.

Next week: LIV Golf United Kingdom.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

Other tours

Epson Tour: Twin Bridges Championship, Pinehaven CC, Guilderland, New York. Defending champion: Jenny Bae. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

U.S. Golf Association: U.S. Junior Girls.

Challenge Tour: Euram Bank Open, Adamstal GC, Ramsau, Austria. Defending champion: Casey Jarvis. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Dutch Ladies Open, Hilversumsche GC, Hilversum, Netherlands. Defending champion: Trichat Cheenglad. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour Americas: Bromont Open, Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont, Quebec. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Japan LPGA: Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, The Queen’s Hill GC, Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Mio Kotaki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

___

