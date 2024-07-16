Ex-NATO chief George Robertson to lead a UK defense review, says China among ‘deadly’ challenges

LONDON (AP) — Former NATO leader George Robertson will lead a review of Britain’s military strategy. He says it is needed to counter what he calls the “deadly quartet” of China, Iran, Russia and North Korea. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the strategic defense review on Tuesday as one of his first major acts after taking office on July 5. Starmer’s Labour Party government has promised to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP from its current level of about 2.3%, but has not set a deadline. Robertson’s review is scheduled to issue its report in the first half of 2025 and will help set Britain’s defense policy for the next decade.

