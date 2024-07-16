Cody Johnson sings anthem smoothly at All-Star Game a night after Ingris Andress’ panned rendition
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Country music artist Cody Johnson has performed the national anthem without a hitch before the All-Star Game in his home state of Texas. Johnson’s rendition comes a night after a widely panned performance by Ingris Andress that led to an apology and an admission that she was drunk. Johnson’s singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” ended up under more scrutiny after the drama surrounding Andress. She said in her apology on Instagram that she planned to enter rehab. Andress sang the anthem before the Home Run Derby on Monday night.