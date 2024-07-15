Vermont seeks federal damage assessment for floods caused by Hurricane Beryl’s remnants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is seeking an assessment to determine whether last week’s flooding, which damaged homes, knocked down bridges and washed out roads, qualifies for a federal disaster declaration and aid. The flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl happened a year after the state experienced catastrophic flooding that left some victims still awaiting home buyouts or repairs. Gov. Phil Scott says last week’s storm did tremendous damage in many communities. He says it’s critical for Vermonters to report damage to their property to help demonstrate the need for federal resources.

