UN body that regulates the deep sea tackles proposed mining code amid growing concerns

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tense deliberations over how and if to allow deep sea mining are unfolding in Jamaica as at least one company threatens to apply for permission before rules and regulations are in place. More than two dozen countries have called for a ban, pause or moratorium on deep sea mining, including most recently Peru and Greece, as the U.N. International Seabed Authority resumed talks Monday over a proposed mining code. The Jamaica-based authority is the global custodian for deep waters that don’t fall under a country’s jurisdiction. It has granted 31 mining exploration contracts but has not authorized any exploitation as the debate continues.

