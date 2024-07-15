Texas man facing execution for 1998 killing of elderly woman for her money

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man is set to be executed for the killing of an elderly woman decades ago in what prosecutors said was an attempt to steal money the woman had hidden in her Brownsville home. Ruben Gutierrez is facing a planned lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 47-year-old inmate was condemned for the 1998 stabbing of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison. Gutierrez says he did not kill the mobile home park manager and retired teacher. He has long sought DNA testing that he claims would help prove he had no role in her death. Prosecutors say the request for DNA testing is a delaying tactic.

