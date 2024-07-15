Spanish police say body found on Tenerife is likely British teen who went missing nearly a month ago

LONDON (AP) — Spanish police say human remains have been found in the search for a British teen who went missing almost a month ago on the island of Tenerife. Police said Monday it was likely that it was the body of Jay Slater, though formal identification has not yet been made. Slater, 19, was last seen as he set out to walk from Masca, a village on the northwest of the Canary Island, to where he was staying in Los Cristianos in the south. It was a trip that would have taken about 11 hours on foot over rugged terrain.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.