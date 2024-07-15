Lightning-caused wildfire in an Arizona forest still uncontained, leads to some evacuation orders

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (AP) — Several areas in Tonto National Forest are under evacuation orders due to a lightning-caused wildfire that has burned 8.6 square miles (22.2 square kilometers) since last week, authorities said Monday.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said the Black Fire began Thursday and remains at zero containment.

Three campgrounds and two ranches were among the areas under the evacuation orders, but it’s unclear how many people are affected.

Gila County is in north-central Arizona. Tonto National Forest spans more than 2.8 million acres and is the largest of the six national forests in the state.

The Black Fire follows the Wildcat Fire that charred more than 7.8 square miles (20 square kilometers) northeast of Scottsdale in mid-May.

Authorities said the cause of the Wildcat Fire remains under investigation.