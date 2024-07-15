Israeli drone strike along Lebanon-Syria border kills Syrian businessman close to the government

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli drone strike on a car near the Lebanon-Syria border HAS killed a prominent Syrian businessman who was sanctioned by the United States and had close ties to the government of Syria’s President Bashar Assad. Pro-government media and an official from an Iran-backed group said Monday that the businessman was killed shortly after his car crossed from Lebanon. Israel’s air force has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in recent years mainly targeting members of Iran-backed groups and Syria’s military. But it has been rare to hit personalities from within the government.

