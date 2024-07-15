Federal jury returns for third day of deliberations at bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury in New York City is returning for a third day of deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez . The jury in Manhattan federal court finished its first full day of deliberations Monday without reaching a verdict in the case of the New Jersey Democrat. It had also deliberated for three hours on Friday. Menendez is charged in an indictment returned last fall. He did not testify as both sides presented evidence over two months. Prosecutors say he accepted gold and cash in return for using his public office to carry out favors for three New Jersey businessmen. He denies it.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.