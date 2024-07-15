British Open ’24: How to watch, who are the favorites and more to know about golf’s oldest event

TROON, Scotland (AP) — The final men’s major of the year is the oldest championship in golf. The British Open dates to 1860. The tournament returns to Royal Troon in Scotland for the 10th time. Play starts at about 6:30 in the morning and the last group doesn’t start until 4 p.m. NBC Sports is providing wall-to-wall coverage on its various platforms. At stake is the silver claret jug. Brian Harman is the defending champion. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the better favorites. Tiger Woods is hopeful of lasting four days.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.